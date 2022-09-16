What's on in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings
Published: 08:00, 16 September 2022
Friday, Sept 16
- Wistow Maze - Wistow, LE8 0QF. 10am to 6pm (and Saturday and Sunday). Giant eight acre maize maze in shape of the Queen’s crown. www.wistow.com or 07884 403889
- Quiz night - 7pm, Bourne Town Hall. Doors open at 6.15pm. Teams of up to four. Prize for the winning team. Licensed bar will be open. £10 per team plus booking fee with proceeds towards the Bourne Town Hall Trust renovation project. Tickets from https://bournetownhall.org.uk/events
- An evening of Take That - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. West End performers cover the hits. Tickets £25 from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.
Saturday, Sept 17
- Some Enchanted Evening concert - 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Stamford. Tickets £15 from Helen on 01780 763443, Stamford Arts Centre or on the door. Arias and duets from opera and the musicals.
- Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - ‘Vino and Vinyl Weekend’, 10am-3pm, Oakham Enterprise Park. Record sale and wine tasting hosted by Brian Webster and Bat and Bottle Wine Importer.
- Oakham Farmers Market – Gaol Street, Oakham
- Jumble sale and coffee morning - 10am, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Donations welcome on the morning after 9am. Proceeds to NSPCC.
- Corby Male Voice Choir - 7.30pm, Exton Church LE15 8AX. Tickets £10 each from Sally on 01572 811411 or Steve 01832 734259 or pay at the door on the night.
- Belton House open day - 9.30am to 5.30pm, Grantham. Enjoy free entry as part of National Trust Heritage Open Days. Pre-booking essential at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house
- Lyveden, near Oundle - 10am to 4pm. Open as part of the National Trust Heritage Open Days. No booking required. More at www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/lyveden
- Conscious Collective - (and Sunday), Ahimsa Eco Farms in Pilton and in Little Bytham. Family event with talks, workshops and conversations for anyone interested in compassionate farming and healthy, sustainable food production. Tickets £25pp including refreshments and (vegetarian) lunches, and locals can use the discount code ‘cowslip’ www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-conscious-collective-22-tickets-380360226677
- Macmillan Coffee Morning - Ann Bell, St Mary’s House, High Street, Exton, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Bring and buy stall. £3 entry.
Sunday, Sept 18
- Rutland Ramblers - 9-mile walk from Garthorpe (LE14 2RS). Ring 07831 197572 for further details.
- Comedy Club - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, Broad Street, £15 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455
- Neighbourhood Nature WalkShop - see the Christ Church Close area of Stamford through the eyes of a botanist and get tips on how to draw nature doodles by an artist. Details and free tickets: tinyurl.com/NatureWalkShops
- Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - ‘Vino and Vinyl Weekend’, 10am-1pm, Oakham Enterprise Park. Record sale and wine tasting hosted by Brian Webster and Bat and Bottle Wine Importer.
- Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - Tapas N Chill, 2-4pm, Gates Garden Centre. Live music from acoustic band Marlow and Smith. Tickets £19.99, including a finger food tapas board, call 01664 454309.
- Rutland Day Celebration and Food Festival, 11am-4pm. Free. Activities at Oakham Castle, plus The Ferrers household re-enactors, displays of carpentry, spinning and weaving, cookery, bread making, arrow making and woodturning, as well as combat arms and armour. Food, drink and craft stalls in the castle, on castle ground, around Market Place and along Mill Street, music in the Market Place.
- Rocks By Rail open day - Take a trip on The Rutlander train and Oxfordshire Ironstone Quarry Railway Day. At the railway museum in Ashwell Road, near Cottesmore, LE15 7FF. Tel: 07873 721 941 or visit www.rocks-by-rail.org
- Folk singer song writer Annie Dressner - 7pm, The Talbot Hotel, Oundle. Tickets from https://creativeoundle.co.uk/
- Emily Howard Designs - A range of colourful paintings will be on sale at The Blonde Beet 5.30 to 7.30pm
- King’s Cliffe Village Hall Teas - 2.30pm - 5pm. Village Hall, Church Walk. Scones with clotted cream and jam,cheese scones, cakes and other bakes. Book corner and homemade preserves on sale.
- Belton House open day - 9.30am to 5.30pm, Grantham. Enjoy free entry as part of heritage weekend and discover a family estate. Pre-booking essential at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house
Monday, Sept 19
Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - 8.30pm, Food quiz, The Fox at North Luffenham (Confirmed as going ahead)
Tuesday, Sept 20
- Surprise bingo - 2pm, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. £1 per book - Virginia 07711 883938
- Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - The Ultimate Burger Class with Matthew Hoggard. Rutland Hall Hotel with Hoggy’s Grill. £35 PP. Call 01572 757901
Wednesday, Sept 21
- Little Fishes Toddler Group - Salvation Army, Manning Road, Bourne. 10am to noon. Donation of £1.50 per family requested.
- Oddfellows friendship lunch - 12.30pm, The Crown, Surfleet. Price per menu – June 01775 722348
Thursday, September 22
- Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - Three-course Rutland produce Cookery Demonstration followed by lunch, The Olive Branch at Clipsham, 10am. With head chef Luke Holland. £70 Call 01780 410355
- Footloose - Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£17 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.
- Music in the Barn at Baston - 8pm. Uplifting songs with BBC Radio 2 ‘Young Folk Musician of the Year’ Will Pound and notable folk guitarist Jenn Butterworth. £15, bring own drinks. bastontradmusic.org
Friday, Sept 23
- Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - Cocktail masterclass, 6-8pm, Ovation Wine and Spirit Bar, Oakham. Learn how to make 2 cocktails. With music from resident DJ. Tickets £25, booking essential. Call 07535947574 or email info@ovationoakham.co.uk
- Footloose - Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£17 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455
Saturday, Sept 24
- Garden fete - Whitefriars Care Home, St George’s Avenue, Stamford. Stalls, games and entertainment, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
- Guided walk of Oakham Canal - 10am starting from Church Street car park, Oakham. Free but donations welcome. Book at www.oakhamcanal.org/canal-walks
- Footloose - Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Corn Exchange, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£17 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.
- Supper club - The Blonde Beet, in partnership with Fenton’s Herbology, will host a four-course meal served across one long table. Each course will include foraged and seasonal ingredients. 7pm, £50pp. Pre-booking essential
- Neighbourhood Nature WalkShop - see the Casterton Road area of Stamford through the eyes of a botanist and get tips on how to draw nature doodles by an artist. Details and free tickets: tinyurl.com/NatureWalkShops