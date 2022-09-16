More news, no ads

Friday, Sept 16

Wistow Maze - Wistow, LE8 0QF. 10am to 6pm (and Saturday and Sunday). Giant eight acre maize maze in shape of the Queen’s crown. www.wistow.com or 07884 403889

Quiz night - 7pm, Bourne Town Hall. Doors open at 6.15pm. Teams of up to four. Prize for the winning team. Licensed bar will be open. £10 per team plus booking fee with proceeds towards the Bourne Town Hall Trust renovation project. Tickets from https://bournetownhall.org.uk/events

An evening of Take That - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre. West End performers cover the hits. Tickets £25 from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

A Night of Take That at Stamford Corn Exchange (59374161)

Saturday, Sept 17

Some Enchanted Evening concert - 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Stamford. Tickets £15 from Helen on 01780 763443, Stamford Arts Centre or on the door. Arias and duets from opera and the musicals.

Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - ‘Vino and Vinyl Weekend’, 10am-3pm, Oakham Enterprise Park. Record sale and wine tasting hosted by Brian Webster and Bat and Bottle Wine Importer.

Oakham Farmers Market – Gaol Street, Oakham

Jumble sale and coffee morning - 10am, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Donations welcome on the morning after 9am. Proceeds to NSPCC.

Corby Male Voice Choir - 7.30pm, Exton Church LE15 8AX. Tickets £10 each from Sally on 01572 811411 or Steve 01832 734259 or pay at the door on the night.

Belton House open day - 9.30am to 5.30pm, Grantham. Enjoy free entry as part of National Trust Heritage Open Days. Pre-booking essential at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house

Lyveden, near Oundle - 10am to 4pm. Open as part of the National Trust Heritage Open Days. No booking required. More at www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/lyveden

Conscious Collective - (and Sunday), Ahimsa Eco Farms in Pilton and in Little Bytham. Family event with talks, workshops and conversations for anyone interested in compassionate farming and healthy, sustainable food production. Tickets £25pp including refreshments and (vegetarian) lunches, and locals can use the discount code ‘cowslip’ www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-conscious-collective-22-tickets-380360226677

Macmillan Coffee Morning - Ann Bell, St Mary’s House, High Street, Exton, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Bring and buy stall. £3 entry.

Macmillan coffee morning

Rutland Ramblers

Sunday, Sept 18

Rutland Ramblers - 9-mile walk from Garthorpe (LE14 2RS). Ring 07831 197572 for further details.

Comedy Club - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, Broad Street, £15 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Neighbourhood Nature WalkShop - see the Christ Church Close area of Stamford through the eyes of a botanist and get tips on how to draw nature doodles by an artist. Details and free tickets: tinyurl.com/NatureWalkShops

Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - ‘Vino and Vinyl Weekend’, 10am-1pm, Oakham Enterprise Park. Record sale and wine tasting hosted by Brian Webster and Bat and Bottle Wine Importer.

Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - Tapas N Chill, 2-4pm, Gates Garden Centre. Live music from acoustic band Marlow and Smith. Tickets £19.99, including a finger food tapas board, call 01664 454309.

Rutland Day Celebration and Food Festival, 11am-4pm. Free. Activities at Oakham Castle, plus The Ferrers household re-enactors, displays of carpentry, spinning and weaving, cookery, bread making, arrow making and woodturning, as well as combat arms and armour. Food, drink and craft stalls in the castle, on castle ground, around Market Place and along Mill Street, music in the Market Place.

Rocks By Rail open day - Take a trip on The Rutlander train and Oxfordshire Ironstone Quarry Railway Day. At the railway museum in Ashwell Road, near Cottesmore, LE15 7FF. Tel: 07873 721 941 or visit www.rocks-by-rail.org

Folk singer song writer Annie Dressner - 7pm, The Talbot Hotel, Oundle. Tickets from https://creativeoundle.co.uk/

Emily Howard Designs - A range of colourful paintings will be on sale at The Blonde Beet 5.30 to 7.30pm

King’s Cliffe Village Hall Teas - 2.30pm - 5pm. Village Hall, Church Walk. Scones with clotted cream and jam,cheese scones, cakes and other bakes. Book corner and homemade preserves on sale.

Belton House open day - 9.30am to 5.30pm, Grantham. Enjoy free entry as part of heritage weekend and discover a family estate. Pre-booking essential at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house

Monday, Sept 19

Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - 8.30pm, Food quiz, The Fox at North Luffenham (Confirmed as going ahead)

Tuesday, Sept 20

Surprise bingo - 2pm, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. £1 per book - Virginia 07711 883938

Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - The Ultimate Burger Class with Matthew Hoggard. Rutland Hall Hotel with Hoggy’s Grill. £35 PP. Call 01572 757901

Wednesday, Sept 21

Little Fishes Toddler Group - Salvation Army, Manning Road, Bourne. 10am to noon. Donation of £1.50 per family requested.

Oddfellows friendship lunch - 12.30pm, The Crown, Surfleet. Price per menu – June 01775 722348

Thursday, September 22

Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - Three-course Rutland produce Cookery Demonstration followed by lunch, The Olive Branch at Clipsham, 10am. With head chef Luke Holland. £70 Call 01780 410355

Footloose - Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£17 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Music in the Barn at Baston - 8pm. Uplifting songs with BBC Radio 2 ‘Young Folk Musician of the Year’ Will Pound and notable folk guitarist Jenn Butterworth. £15, bring own drinks. bastontradmusic.org

Stamford Showstoppers will perform Footloose at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre

Friday, Sept 23

Discover Rutland Food and Drink Week - Cocktail masterclass, 6-8pm, Ovation Wine and Spirit Bar, Oakham. Learn how to make 2 cocktails. With music from resident DJ. Tickets £25, booking essential. Call 07535947574 or email info@ovationoakham.co.uk

Footloose - Stamford Showstoppers, Stamford Corn Exchange, 7.30pm. Tickets £18/£17 www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Saturday, Sept 24