August Bank Holiday beckons us to enjoy the last days of summer, so what is there to do this long weekend?

Among the larger events is Stamford Diversity Festival, at the recreation ground on Monday, bringing live music from midday until 6pm, plus arts and crafts, food and drink, and children’s games. Free to enter and with lots to offer, it’s worth dropping in.

For those with a passion for the petrol-driven, Stamford Car Show will be on the town meadows on Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Organised by Stamford and District Round Table volunteers, the 500-vehicle event raises money for good local causes.

Truckfest. Photo: Mike Cook / Action Stills

Anyone who prefers vehicles to weigh a ton should know Truckfest starts tomorrow (Saturday) at the East of England Showground, Peterborough. For tickets visit www.truckfest.co.uk

If you’ve not already filled up your tankard, the beer festival and entertainment of Easton Gala continues until Monday at The Blue Bell in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Shopping opportunities are also catered for. From tomorrow (Saturday) until Monday, Oakham Food, Drink and Craft Fair will be at Rutland Showground. Entry is £2.50 for over 12s with gates open from 11am to 4pm. Queen tribute band ‘Mercury’ will perform at the showground on Saturday from 6pm with tickets by emailing info@carolynactonevents.co.uk

Langham Street Market

Langham Street Market in Church Street on Monday (10.30am to 4pm) will have stalls selling everything imaginable, plus refreshments and the chance to see morris dancing, and a fire engine and vintage traction engine up close.

Shop Stamford Saturday will see independent retailers offering freebies and tasters in the town centre throughout tomorrow.

Those seeking something more tranquil can head to Whissendine Church Flower Festival, where the theme is ‘a moment in time’. The church is open from 10am to 5pm from tomorrow (Saturday) to Monday.

On Monday from 3pm to 4pm Take3 Saxophone Trio will play at Fotheringhay Church. People can arrive and leave as they please and while there is no entry cost, donations can be made.