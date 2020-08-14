The Yard in Stamford thrilled about Government go-ahead to reopen
Published: 17:00, 14 August 2020
Soft play centres have been given the go-ahead to reopen after months of being 'left in the dark'.
Jo Henchy and Aimee Swift, co-owners of The Yard in Stamford, are feeling ‘thrilled and excited’ that their business is finally on the list to reopen.
While soft play centres were able to reopen on Saturday last week (August 15), Aimee and Jo will be waiting until at least next month to ensure their business is as safe as possible.
Read moreCoronavirusHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)