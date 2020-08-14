Soft play centres have been given the go-ahead to reopen after months of being 'left in the dark'.

Jo Henchy and Aimee Swift, co-owners of The Yard in Stamford, are feeling ‘thrilled and excited’ that their business is finally on the list to reopen.

While soft play centres were able to reopen on Saturday last week (August 15), Aimee and Jo will be waiting until at least next month to ensure their business is as safe as possible.