In its monthly column, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire advises people to think about their winter energy bills now.

This month the question is: I know it’s summer and a bit warmer outside, but I’m thinking about my bills. Is there anywhere I can turn for advice and support about minimising the financial impact of my energy usage before the cold months arrive?

Citizens Advice logo

And the answer?

You’re not wrong to start thinking about your energy bills now.

Not many people are aware, but energy is one of the areas that Citizens Advice can advise you about.

At Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire, we have a dedicated energy adviser available for appointments who can offer you support about everything energy.

Areas that our adviser can help with range from dealing with energy debt; providing information about extra help and support you can get from your supplier; energy savings tips and more!

To get in contact with our energy specialist, you can email energyadvisor@citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk or call 07754248607. Advice is also available at www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Don’t wait until it turns cold to think about your energy. If you need advice about any other area, you can call Adviceline on 0808 278 7996 to speak to a trained adviser.

We are here to help you find a way forward with the problems that you face.

We also need volunteers to help us support as many people as possible.

Volunteering is rewarding and a great way to support the local community.

There are many ways you can help.

For more information, please see the volunteering section of our website.