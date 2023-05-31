Three artists embarked on a colourful exhibition this week.

‘Thinking in Colour’ has converted the gallery at Stamford Arts Centre into a bright and thought-provoking space that showcases their abstract designs.

Helen Dare, Annabel Eley and Moya Acton have different techniques and approaches to their work but they have one thing in common – dramatic colour.

Annabel Eley, Moya Acton and Helen Dare with examples of their abstract work

They took a break from hanging their works earlier this week to chat about what people can expect if they visit the arts centre and pop into the free gallery.

“When you are creating an abstract work, it’s about the feelings you have for the place. It’s about trying to convey the ideas and the emotions you have while there – the feel of the sea breeze or the taste of the salt in the air,” said Annabel.

“Abstract art really is like ‘thinking in paint’. It is an exciting process because the work often evolves in unexpected ways,” said Helen, adding that it can be absorbing and exciting, and requires the artist to keep looking and returning to the work. “Knowing the final finish point can be tricky, but it is so much fun to work in this way and I find it very rewarding.”

Helen, who lives in Stamford, has been an artist for 38 years, while Moya, who lives in Duddington, was the design director for a company before continuing her passion for art as a hobby.

Annabel, who now lives in Kimbolton, was into three-dimensional art at college and has a passion for creating jewellery, as well as her abstract paintings.

The three artists work together to give classes at Tinwell Village Hall on Monday mornings.

‘Thinking in Colour’ opened today (Wednesday, May 31) and runs until Saturday, June 10. The gallery is free and open from 10am to 5pm except Sundays.