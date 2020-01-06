The 2071 Stamford Air Cadets will be holding an open evening for 12 to 17-year-olds to find out more about the group.

The squadron parades every Monday and Wednesday night from 7pm to 9.30pm and gives youngsters the opportunity to attend camps, range days and flying sessions.

Joining the group helps children to progress through their cadet career and provides some qualifications which are recognised by employers.

2071 Stamford Air Cadets

The open evening will take place in Sandringham Close, Stamford, on Monday January 13 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Contact 01780 765631 for any enquiries.

