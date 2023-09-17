A charity is marking 30 years of helping carers and their loved ones.

The Carers Sitters Service, based in Bourne, provides volunteer sitters for dependent relatives to give their carers a much-needed break.

“There are carers who need to go out but feel unsure and unwilling to leave the person,” said Paula Harding, co-ordinator at the Carers Sitters Service.

The Carers Sitters Service based in Bourne is celebrating 30 years

“Volunteer sitters give the company and security as well as the peace of mind for the carers.

“It is also a new friend for that person who is stuck at home.”

Volunteers visit homes in the Stamford, Bourne and Deepings area allowing full-time carers to go shopping, meet friends or even just go in the garden.

The service was first set up in 1993 with funding from Lincolnshire County Council and granted charitable status the following year.

Lockdowns put a stop to visits for months at a time and the service dwindled.

However with a demand still there, Paula and administrator Sara Banks were brought in to reopen the service in 2021.

Sara, 38, said: “I have a mum who needs a lot of care and a child with additional needs.

“I have seen how much it can take its toll when you are the person someone relies on fully, it can be hard.

“Having supportive people around you can make all the difference.”

Paula, 66, added: “I like being able to put a smile on people’s faces and help out the carers.

“I cared for my mum so I know what it is like.”

The pair are the charity’s only paid employees and work out of an office at Wake House.

Since reopening the charity has had about 150 new referrals with volunteers clocking up about 50 hours of sittings each month.

The volunteers are allocated to the same pair so they can build connections and trust.

With more referrals the Carers Sitters Service needs new volunteers. Anyone interested can email carersitterservice@gmail.com or call 01778 420 257.

An anniversary party was held last week to mark the 30 years and included speeches, drinks and nibbles.