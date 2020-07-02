University of Cambridge statisticians have estimated the number of new coronavirus infections arising each day in England.

The latest results of their modelling, published on July 1, suggests that about 3,000 people a day are still being infected. There is 95 per cent confidence that the figure lies between 1,500 and 5,000.

An illustration of the Covid-19 virus. Image: CDC

The team, in the MRC Biostatistics Unit Covid-19 Working Group, predict that the number of deaths each day “is likely to fall to between 35 and 70 by the middle of July”.