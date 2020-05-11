People in England should wear face coverings in some settings, the Government has said as it published its “road map” which could include people being able to link up with one other household in a “bubble”.

The new document, published just before Boris Johnson is due to deliver a Commons statement, said one household may in future be allowed to join up with one other as a way of easing the long-term restrictions on people’s lives.

The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has been asked to look at the model going forward as people get set to live with social distancing measures in the long-term.