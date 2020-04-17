Home   News   Article

This is what the Rutland and Stamford Mercury is doing to bring you trusted news in difficult times and how you can support local journalism

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 12:47, 17 April 2020

For a number of months the Mercury has been trialling a payment system for some of our exclusive online stories.

We have been blown away by the level of support from Mercury readers and the sheer number of you signing up and paying to read our articles, a sincere thank you for supporting our local business.

However, we also appreciate that at a time like this it is really important for everyone to be able to access our news.

