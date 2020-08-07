This is where face masks must be worn in Stamford, Rutland and Bourne from tomorrow
Published: 12:15, 07 August 2020
| Updated: 12:28, 07 August 2020
A trip to the cinema, massage parlour or place of worship in Stamford, Rutland and Bourne will need to be done with a face covering from tomorrow, as new mandatory rules come into force.
The government has expanded the list of places where face masks must be worn to slow the spread of coronavirus, and cover almost every scenario imaginable.
The rules were already in effect for people using public transport, shops and supermarkets.
Read moreBourneCoronavirusOakhamStamford
More by this authorStamford Mercury Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)