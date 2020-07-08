A1 closure at Stamford: photos of work on the Grantham southern relief road
Published: 20:49, 08 July 2020
| Updated: 20:50, 08 July 2020
These photos, taken by Roger Mortiss, show what is happening while the A1 northbound is shut overnight at Stamford this week.
His pictures capture work to instal 16 bridge beams, each weighing 14 tonnes as part of the new Grantham southern relief road.
The overnight closures took place on Monday night, last night and will continue tonight (Wednesday, July 8).
Read moreStamfordTraffic and TravelTransport
More by this authorSuzanne Moon
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)