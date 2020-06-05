Revellers have been coming to Stamford’s meadows in their droves to drink booze, take drugs and leave litter strewn across the beauty spot.

The head of a voluntary litter-picking team said the scene that confronted him on Tuesday morning (June 2) was “horrendous” and the worst he had ever witnessed.

The town council has now sought reassurance from both the police and South Kesteven District Council that there will be increased patrols by police and enforcement officers.