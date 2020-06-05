Home   News   Article

Police and council to increase patrols on Stamford Meadows to tackle booze-fuelled, drug-taking litter louts

By Steve Creswell
Published: 16:00, 05 June 2020

Revellers have been coming to Stamford’s meadows in their droves to drink booze, take drugs and leave litter strewn across the beauty spot.

The head of a voluntary litter-picking team said the scene that confronted him on Tuesday morning (June 2) was “horrendous” and the worst he had ever witnessed.

The town council has now sought reassurance from both the police and South Kesteven District Council that there will be increased patrols by police and enforcement officers.

