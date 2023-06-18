Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne is looking for a home for Milo.

A small terrier cross of about five-years-old, Milo is a super boy, very friendly and happy, with lots of energy.

He likes to be outside and loves to play. He really likes his tennis ball and will bring it back to you. He knows all his basic manners. He gets very excited when he is going out so he is a little bit all over the place on his lead but he isn’t strong. He just needs a bit of time to learn.

Three Counties Dog Rescue's dog of the week is Milo

Milo isn’t keen on other dogs, cats or children so Three Counties is looking for an adult only family where he can be the only animal. He likes to have a fuss and to be near you so will be a fabulous companion.

If you would like Milo as the cutest of companions call Three Counties on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).