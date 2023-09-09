Shadow has come to us due to a marriage breakdown, writes Gyll Mauchline, founder of Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne.

An absolutely beautiful girl of nearly four, she is nervous of new people and takes a little while to come out of her shell.

Shadow loves to run around and play and really likes ball games.

Shadow needs a new home

She is quite good when walking but will pull when she sees other dogs – she is OK with some dogs, but not all, and she’s not a great fan of cats, so needs a cat-free home.

Shadow lived with five children previously, and was very good with them, but because she is a big girl we would prefer that any children in her new family are over 12 years of age and used to dogs.

If you would like this beautiful girl as your companion call us on 01778 424593 or 07708 589792 between 10am and 4pm.