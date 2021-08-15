The Mercury publishes its Mercury Memories every week, thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

Here we look back on articles we published 10 years ago; 25 years ago; 50 years ago; 100 years ago; 150 years ago and 200 years ago.

10 years ago

Stamford Hospital’s last remaining in-patient ward has been closed and could stay shut for up to six months following an outbreak of a super bug.

The 24-bed John Van Geest unit, which mainly cares for elderly people, was closed to new admissions last week after four patients contracted clostridium difficile, a bacteria found in the gut which can cause diarrhoea and fever.

Hospital chiefs say a deep clean of the ward revealed the need for renovation and so it will be kept closed for between three and six months so that it can be refurbished.

Seven patients on the ward will remain there until they are discharged, while all new patients will be transferred to Peterborough City Hospital. Three patients have been discharged since Friday. The ward’s 30 members of staff will be transferred to the city hospital.

The trust’s general manager for emergency, critical care and medicine Cara Charles-Barks said: “A working group has been established to determine the refurbishment requirement on the ward.”

Hotels and restaurants will be able to have their say on how best to attract tourists.

Stamford Town Council is looking at ways to safeguard the important tourist trade and wants to hear from businesses. Representatives from restaurants, hotels and guest houses are being invited to a meeting in October to discuss how the town could be improved.

The meeting is being organised by a council sub-group, the strategic development committee.

Members are also working with Burghley House and tourist groups in Rutland and Peterborough.

Committee member Coun Maureen Jalili (LibDem) said: “Tourism is quite good in Stamford but I don’t think we can sit back. We have to continue to look at the situation and look at ways we can improve it even more by working with hotels and independent businesses.

“They are the ones who deal all the time with tourists. They know what visitors’ impressions of Stamford are.”

Coun Jalili is also hoping to collate accurate information on how much income is produced by tourism.

A jobs and trade fair are some of the events being planned for a business week.

South Kesteven District Council is organising an Enterprise Week in September to help businesses get ahead.

Enterprise Week, which runs between Saturdays, September 10 and 17, is a mix of more than 30 events, including talks, practical workshops to help businesses build up essential skills and contacts.

Entries are also pouring in for the Skpioneers contest which offers a £10,000 first prize for entrepreneurs.

The district council’s economic development service manager David Mather said: “The district council values our businesses and business growth and provides a range of support for new and existing business.

“We are keen to create an environment to support new business growth through initiatives like the Enterprise Week, shop front improvement scheme, bidding for funds for a new business innovation centre in Grantham and delivering new employment sites.”

25 years ago

Council tax payers in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings could face bigger bills for fewer services if proposed cuts in local authority grant changes are approved by the government.

South Kesteven District Council treasurer Chris Farmer warned this week that proposals would have a “serious impact” on the authority’s finances – leading to cost cutting and council tax increases. He urged all councillors to “lobby strongly” to prevent losses at district, county and police authority level.

In a report considered by finance committee members yesterday. He wrote: “The local government settlement for the 1997/98 financial year could well be the most severe experienced.”

Changes to funding formulas proposed in a Department of the Environment report would cost the authority around £680,000 in lost grants in the 1997/98 financial year. That could make the council exceed its budget for the first time – and face rate capping.

Changes to the ‘area cost adjustment’ scheme would mean the authority would have to pay cash into a pool to fund authorities in high cost areas – a potential loss of £230,000. And plans to reduce the grant to authorities in sparsely populated areas under a ‘sparsity provision’ could see another loss of £450,000.

A publisher, who set Gardeners’ World presenter Geoff Hamilton on the road to success, has paid tribute to his former colleague.

Geoff (59) died on Sunday from a suspected heart attack while taking part in a charity cycle ride.

Peter Peskett, former editor of Garden News, is one of many people who plan to attend Geoff’s funeral on Monday at Exton.

Peter, who now runs his own publishing company, Detailextra, in Market Deeping, said Geoff, who lived at Barnsdale, was a born journalist who will be sadly missed.

“Geoff began writing a weekly column for Garden News on a freelance basis until 1975, after which I offered him a full-time job as a writer.”

Geoff was later appointed editor of Practical Gardening.

He also presented weekly spots on Anglia Television before being discovered by BBC’s Gardeners’ World.

He had presented the programme since 1979, the first three years being filmed from his Rutland garden.

“He leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill. Geoff will be sadly missed and one wonders what Gardeners’ World will do now – he had quite a cult following,” added Peter.

A landlord and landlady are celebrating after winning a three-year battle to sell their blighted pub.

Michael and Lesley Elvins and 17-year-old son Alex finally left the Fox inn near South Witham on Tuesday after the Government’s Highways Agency agreed that the roadside pub had been blighted because of plans to upgrade the A1.

“We have had a long struggle. I really felt I had a weight hanging over me. We had one problem after another,” said Mrs Elvins who has been at the pub for the past 16 years.

The family put the pub on the market more than three years ago but discovered no-one wanted to buy when they learned of plans to widen the Great North Road.

Now that the Highways Agency has agreed to buy the pub, the Elvins have moved to the Crown and Anchor pub at Welby.

The couple held their leaving party on May 16 but did not move. Mrs Elvins said it was “embarrassing” when people kept asking then when they were going to leave.

“We all but ran out of beer,” said Mrs Elvins.

50 years ago

Vandalism may wreck plans to provide a playing field at Easton-on-the-Hill.

Inspecting the playing field this week, two members of the Playing Field Committee found that a tarpaulin had been ripped from the roof of a store, a toilet had been damaged and holes had been dug in a cricket square which is being prepared.

“We’re not prepared to carry on with the project if everything we do is going to be wrecked,” declared Mr Keith Morton, vice chairman who, with committee member, Mr Dennis Ford, found the damage.

The toilet had been completely renovated after previous damage caused within 48 hours of it being placed on the playing field, wooden goalposts had been damaged, and efforts had been made to break in to the store.

“Unfortunately the vandalism seems to have increased since the beginning of the school holiday and it can only have been caused by a handful,” said Mr Malone.

The £2¼m dual carriageway which has taken two years to build on the Rutland section of the Great North Road was officially opened on Wednesday by the Earl of Gainsborough, chairman of Rutland County Council.

The ceremony took place at the Tickencote end of the new section and afterwards members of the County Council, the Oakham Rural Council, representatives of the contractors and the police travelled in convoy along the 8½ mile stretch to the Kesteven boundary, and returned on the southbound carriageway inspecting various features en-route.

Particular interest was shown in the four main road junctions consisting of bridges and underpasses. These are at Tickencote, Bloody Oaks, Stretton and South Witham.

Noise from a brass foundry in Ketton is making life “unbearable” claim some village residents.

They say that the “thundering” noise from a new furnace at the foundry in Bull Lane make their house windows rattle and gives them headaches.

But they have been told that the foundry is not a health nuisance by Ketton Rural Council’s Public Health Inspector and Surveyor (Mr A. R. Burt).

Chairman of the Parish Council, Mr Geoffrey Turner, said: “We drew the attention of the Rural Council to the matter and it seems there is little more we can do.”

But housewife Mrs Florence Sivers, of 37 High Street, says she is going to write to the Noise Abatement Society to see if anything more can be done.

She said: “The noise is absolutely terrible at times and something has got to be done about it.”

One short storm, and once again Market Deeping had flooding and electricity supplies were cut off on Saturday morning.

Deeping traders complain that this happens every time there is heavy rain or a storm, but in between no remedial action is taken.

This time three Deeping traders at least are determined to have something done.

100 years ago

Butler for 45 Years – There passed away at the Infirmary on Sunday evening, at the age of 63, John W. Cooke, a trusted and valued servant of Mr. H. R. Hunt, of the Elms, Stamford. Deceased, who was well-known in the town, entered the service of Mr. Hunt’s mother as butler when he was 18, and he had therefore, been a servant of the family for 45 years. He leaves a widow and grown-up family. An excellent butler, he was endowed with other gifts, and was a clever mechanic. The funeral took place on Thursday.

Seaside for Workhouse Children – The Marquess of Exeter presided at the meeting of the Board of Guardians on Monday, when it was announced that the House Committee requested that some of the children in the institution be allowed to attend a fete at Tinwell, on the invitation of the Rev. J. H. Bellhouse. The request was acceded to. The Master (Mr. F. W. Everdell) asked the Board whether they would allow the children to go to the seaside this year. They had not had such an outing since before the war. The cost, he said, would be between £7 and £8. He wondered if the Board would approach the Ministry of Pensions for the necessary money to defray expenses. Lord Exeter remarked that the members would assist Mr. Everdell in the project, and the latter met a ready response when he went around with the hat.

Territorials’ Return – Looking bronzed as a result of their annual training at Skegness, the Stamford Company of the 4th Battalion Lincolnshire Regiment (T.F.) returned to Stamford on Wednesday evening.

Bourne

We are glad to report that Mr. Wm. Fowler, who met with a serious accident last week whilst working for Messrs. Godley and Goulding, in Bourne Wood, is progressing favourably towards recovery. It is, however, feared that he may lose the sight of one eye.

n The Tramp’s Week-End – At the meeting of the Board of Guardians, over which Mr. T. W. Atkinson presided, a lengthy report was read from the Lincolnshire Joint Vagrancy Committee, in which reference was made to vagrants being discharged from workhouses on Sunday. The report stated that in two instances enquired into the Unions had no accommodation for keeping men over Sunday, the Clerk adding that such was the case at Bourne, especially with the increased numbers. The Finance Committee recommended that after 30th September next only one relieving officer be appointed for the whole Union, and that the salary be £200, the officer to provide his own means of locomotion. The recommendation was approved.

n The Ground on Fire! - The Bourne Fire Brigade were called out to an unusual kind of fire about 10 p,m. on the 3rd inst. The fire was in a field in Dyke Fen, in the occupation of Mr. R. H. Ash, and originated several weeks ago through burning twitch. The ground had been fired to a considerable extent, and the strong wind on Wednesday evening fanned the flames which quickly ran along the ground, whilst the wind was strong enough to carry some of the burning soil a considerable distance.

150 years ago

Stamford Town Council – In our account of the proceedings at the meeting on the 25th ult. we should have stated that the form of recommendation of the Sanitary Committee with reference to the appointment of a gentleman to act on that committee was, after discussion, admitted to be somewhat discourteous to one of the members of the committee, and that the recommendation was adopted in a modified and less objectionable form.

We are desired to state that as the feast Sunday falls on the 18th inst., the gardens at Bulwick Park, Wansford, will be opened after evening service on that day from 4 to 7 o’clock, and on Monday afternoon the 14th from 3 to 6 o’clock.

Stamford Star-lane Sunday school’s annual treat was held on Wednesday, in a field kindly lent by Mr. Riley. The children marched in procession from the school, and after enjoying several hours’ recreation they were provided with plum cake and tea. The teachers and friends to the number of nearly 200 afterwards took tea together. In the evening fire balloons were sent up, and a few fireworks were let off. The whole affair passed off most successfully.

It will be seen by a printed notice issued by the Revs. C. Oldfield and H. B. Browning, the Rectors of St. Michael and St. George, Stamford, that an alteration is to be made in the management of the infants’ and girls’ schools in the parishes of St. Michael and St. George, whereby it is believed better order will be preserved, and greater efficiency attained by the scholars. Hitherto infants and elder children have been taught in the same room; but henceforth the infants from both parishes will be taught in the St. Michael’s girls’ school, and the girls’ school in the parish of St. George will be opened for the instruction of girls above the age of six. The alterations are made at the recommendation of Her Majesty’s inspector of schools.

On Monday an inquest was held on the body of Rd. Newby Clement, an infant three months old, son of Mr Rd. Clement, of the Greyhound inn, St. Peter’s-street, Stamford. It appeared that the child was well when its parents went to bed soon after midnight of Saturday, and that on the mother awaking about 7 o’clock in the morning she found her babe dead by her side. Dr. Robbs, who had examined the infant, said he thought it had been smothered; he added that it seemed to have been well cared for. The jury believed that reasonable caution had been exercised by Mrs. Clement, and returned a verdict of homicide by misfortune.

Billingborough – At a meeting of the directors of the Gas Company held on Saturday Mr. W. S. Muschamp, manager of the Ventor Gas Works, Isle of Wight, was appointed manager of the Billingboro’ works in the place of Mr. Robt, Little resigned. There were 33 applicants.

Bourn – Caution to Parents. A little girl about 7 years of age, daughter of Geo. Lister, of Morton, was recently playing with matches in bed, when they ignited. The child’s nightdress caught fire and she was burnt very severely about the face, neck, and body. Under the care of Dr. Burdwood Watson she is gradually recovering.

n On Monday 227 persons went by the day excursion from Bourn to Hunstanton.

200 years ago

At the fair held here on Monday last, a man who said his name was George Parker, of North Scarle, sold a mare to Mr. Rimmington, of Sewstern, under circumstances which led Mr. R. to doubt whether she was honestly come by: he therefore prudently applied to the Mayor, and the man was examined before the Magistrates at the Town-hall, when, confessing that he had stolen the mare from Mr. Minnet, of Girton, on the night before, that his name was Geo. Taylor, and that he came from Tuxford, he was committed to Lincoln Castle for trial.

Thurlby.

To be Sold by Auction,

by Mr. Joseph Wright,

At the Bull Inn in Bourn, in the county of Lincoln, on Saturday the 18th day of August instant, between the hours of Five and Seven in the evening, subject to such conditions of sale as will be then produced, by order of the Assignees of John Longfoot Fairchild, a bankrupt;

All that Messuage or Farm-house, Barn, Stable, Dovecote, Out-buildings, and Homestead, and also all that Cottage or Tenement thereunto adjoining, and Piece or Parcel of rich Pasture Land lying under the same, containing about Seven Acres, situate and being in Thurlby aforesaid, bounded on part of the East and North by the estate of Mr. Carter, on other part of the North by the town’s street, on the South by a public drain, and on the West by the estate of Thurlby poor, as the same were late in the occupation of the said John Longfoot Fairchild.

The above estate is Freehold and Tithe-free, and the parochial rates are very moderate.

For further particulars apply to Mr. Daniel Larratt, or Mr. George Browning, both of Thurlby aforesaid.

Stamford & Rutland Bank for Savings

Notice is hereby given,

That the General Annual Meeting of the Trustees and Managers will be holden, at the Office of the Bank, Red-Lion-Square, Stamford, on Monday the 10th day of September next, at One o’clock precisely; when the accounts of the institution will be examined, and such other business transacted as may be necessary.

Nath. Farrant, Clerk.

To Wheelwrights, Carpenters, Blacksmiths, and Others.

To be Sold by Auction,

At the King’s Head Inn in Market Deeping, on Wednesday the 15th day of August instant, at 8 o’clock in the evening;

A Valuable Estate, in lots; comprising all that new-built Messuage or Tenement, Yard, Garden, and old-established Wheelwright’s Shop, in full business, with an Orchard well planted with fruit-trees adjoining, containing 1A. (more or less), situate in Town-gate in Market Deeping, in tenure of Joseph Jibb.

Also all that Messuage or Tenement, and old-established Blacksmith’s Shop, likewise in full business, situate in Town-gate in Market Deeping, and adjoining the above premises, in tenure of William Christopher.

Also all that Piece or Parcel of Arable Land, containing 3A. (more or less), lying in Market Deeping Common, late in tenure of Joseph Jibb, but now of Mr. John Gee.

For further particulars apply to Mr. W. Baker, attorney, Market Deeping.