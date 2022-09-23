Britain's oldest continuously published newspaper has an amazing archive managed by the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

This week, the team has unearthed plans for a Wetherspoon pub in Stamford, a reprieve for the Central Cinema, the theft of a bowl of fruit, and how a bird from Bourne ended up being stuffed.

There is also a job advert for Stamford's silk mills - boys need not apply - and a fortune teller who didn't foresee what would happen next.