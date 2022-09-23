Home   News   Article

The Stamford Mercury Archive looks back 50 and more years to what was in the news this week

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 23 September 2022
 | Updated: 16:54, 23 September 2022

Britain's oldest continuously published newspaper has an amazing archive managed by the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

This week, the team has unearthed plans for a Wetherspoon pub in Stamford, a reprieve for the Central Cinema, the theft of a bowl of fruit, and how a bird from Bourne ended up being stuffed.

There is also a job advert for Stamford's silk mills - boys need not apply - and a fortune teller who didn't foresee what would happen next.

