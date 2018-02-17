Thomas is a big hit at Nene Valley Railway weekend w

Thomas proved as popular as ever during his first run out at Nene Valley Railway this season.

Despite maintenance problems with the steam locomotive that Thomas should have been pulling, the staff and volunteers at Nene Valley Railway didn’t let that stop them from having a successful first weekend with the friendly-faced engine.

Instead Thomas pulled a railway car meaning that extra trips could be laid on and resulting in hundreds of happy children.

Jerry Thurston, from Nene Valley Railway, said Thomas proved as popular as ever during his opening 2018 weekend and will be back on the railway again this weekend - although it’s not yet known whether he’ll be back to his steaming ways or pulling the railway car again.

Jerry said: “We all absolutely love Thomas and he was popular as ever.

“People thought it was great, especially the children. They are always delighted to see him.”

Jerry said everyone at Nene Valley was geared up for a successful season, especially with the news that in the Autumn, the Flying Scotsman will be making an appearance.

This week, 160 tickets for the Jolly Fisherman fish and chips service, which will be hauled by the Flying Scotsman, sold out in just 37 minutes and general tickets are expected to be just as popular when they go on sale.

The Flying Scotsman will be in service at Nene Valley Railway on September 29 and 30 and October 1, as a thank you from the National Railway Museum and Riley and Son for the assistance Nene Valley provided with repairs to the locomotive in October.

Updates will go on www.nvr.org.uk/events/flying-scotsman