Thorntons franchises to remain open at Walkers Books in Stamford and Oakham

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:29, 16 March 2021
Chocolate franchises at Walkers Books in Stamford and Oakham are to remain open despite the closure of Thorntons stores in other locations.

Tim Walker, owner of the independent retailer of books, stationery and gifts, confirmed his high street shops will be unaffected by Thornton's announcement this week that it will close its 61 stores with 600 jobs at risk.

A decade ago Thorntons had 364 stores.

Walkers Books in Stamford High Street
