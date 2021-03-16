Chocolate franchises at Walkers Books in Stamford and Oakham are to remain open despite the closure of Thorntons stores in other locations.

Tim Walker, owner of the independent retailer of books, stationery and gifts, confirmed his high street shops will be unaffected by Thornton's announcement this week that it will close its 61 stores with 600 jobs at risk.

A decade ago Thorntons had 364 stores.