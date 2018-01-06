Thorpe Hall Hospice director ‘overwhelmed’ at support after Christmas Day theft

The director of Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice says she’s been “overwhelmed” by support after a thief callously took a donation box from the hospice on Christmas Day.

Allison Mann, director of the hospice in Longthorpe near Peterborough, wrote an open letter to the culprit which was published on Facebook.

In it she said: “The box you stole contained money which the families and friends of patients had generously donated to say thank you for the care their loved ones received; money which was meant to help fund the care we give to patients at the most difficult time of their lives.

“At Christmas people often feel compelled to give more to charities like us. Which means there was more for you to take. And more for us to lose.”

She went onto say that the loss had been felt emotionally as the doors were unlocked for the family of a patient who had recently died.

But following the publication of the letter on Facebook, hundreds of people responded, many giving donations.

This prompted Allison to reply saying the team had been “truly humbled by the overwhelming response”.

She said: “Much has been said over recent years about looking for the kindness in difficult situations and it is so true. We are incredibly grateful to be on the receiving end of such an outpouring of generosity and support.”