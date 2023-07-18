An environmentalist who organises the Global Birdfair received a surprise from supporters across the world.

Tim Appleton was stunned by the recognition he received during the three-day event at Rutland Showground this weekend.

While he was busy preparing a packed programme for 12,000 visitors, his friends and family had been working in secret to pull together a “This Is Your Life” presentation.

The Global Birdfair took place at Rutland Showground

People from across the world sent video messages, including Sir David Attenborough, while others spoke in person.

Tim said: “It was absolutely extraordinary and I don’t know how they kept it a secret. I was in tears. It was just amazing.”

The Global Birdfair was taking place at the showground for the second time, having replaced a long-running event at Rutland Water which started at Rutland Water since 1989.

The fair included lectures and workshops from the experts, plus plenty of trade stands for people to buy essential clothing and binoculars.

Tim said: “We had everything a wildlife enthusiast could want. It was an absolutely brilliant weekend which was only let down by the weather. We experienced all four seasons in the space of 10 minutes.”

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards restoring and expanding forests in Ecuador for the black-breasted puffleg and other endangered species.

Tim added: “I hope we’ll have raised lots of money becuase it’s a really important habitat when you can see lots of rare birds.

“Local people are starting to realised that it’s better to save the forest rather than cut down the trees, because once you’ve done that, it’s gone forever.”

He added: “I’d like to thank all the incredible volunteers who helped over the weekend, and the showground team, It has been a great venue for us and we’re looking forward to choosing it again for next year’s birdfair.”

