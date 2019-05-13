Thousands of people packed onto The Meadows in Stamford on Saturday (May 11) for the annual garden and food fair.

More than 3,000 took advantage of the good weather to go down to the seventh annual fair, organised by the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins.

They enjoyed sampling some of the local food and drink on offer and browsing and purchasing plants and garden equipment that were on sale.

A delighted Helen Gatehouse, who organised the fair, said: "It went really well and we got great support from everyone.

"Obviously people took advantage of the glorious weather to come down and I would say we had between 3,000 and 4,000 there during the day.

"We were very pleased that everyone seemed to enjoy it.

"It's so nice to hear people laughing and see them sitting in the sun.

"There were a lot of stalls including antiques, plants, local food and drink along with Lincolnshire LIVES who were handing out safety advice and tips.

"We had a mix of our regulars and some who were attending for the first time.

"A few of the stallholders gave us extra donations which was very kind of them.

“We raised £4,500 which we are absolutely delighted with.

"Our two main charities that we've been supporting this year are Alzheimers Research UK and The Myosotis Trust, which assists people in Eastern Romania.

"We've also got a lot of smaller charities that we support locally, including Mindspace Stamford and the Evergreen Care Trust."

