Thousands of people celebrated the coronation of King Charles III at a traditional village fete.

The field behind The Crown at Great Casterton was a hive of activity on Sunday afternoon as people came together to mark the historic event.

Inventor and YouTube star Colin Furze cut the ribbon in his own special way – hanging upside down from a pair of magnetic shoes.

Fresh from the village beacon lighting on Saturday night, circus perfomer Klaus entertained the crowds with his fire-eating skills ahead of music from the Raunds Brass Band and Vintage Singers.

Visitors enjoyed a selection of games, stalls and fairground rides, and tried their luck on the raffle and tombola.

About 100 children took part in a football tournament and the dog show attracted a good number of entries.

Chairman of Great Casterton Parish Council, Mark Bush, was part of the organising committee.

He said: “We had a great time. More than 4,000 people came along which is many more than our jubilee celebrations last year.

“It was a great event for the village.”

The money is still being counted but it will be split between Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, the Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Great Casterton.

