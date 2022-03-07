Nearly 17,000 people in South Kesteven could face delays in getting a council tax rebate due to be paid from early April.

The government recently announced the £150 rebate for those in bands A to D, as a means to help households with rising energy bills.

But figures show that at least a quarter of tax payers in Lincolnshire are not signed up to direct debit – which means they won’t automatically be paid the money and could face delays as their council tries to get in touch with each separate household to get bank details.

Council tax rebates are due to be paid to householders

Councils are urging people to sign up to direct debits to receive the one-off payment as soon as possible.

South Kesteven District Council has 65,804 council tax payers, of which 16,967 don’t pay by direct debit – about 26per cent.

To arrange a direct debit with South Kesteven District Council, call 01476 406080.