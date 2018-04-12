Thousands flock to Rutland Food and Drink Festival

More than 4,000 people braved last weekend’s drizzle to attend the Rutland Food and Drink Festival in Oakham on Sunday.

The event, which was oganised by Oakham Town Partnership to provide a family day out while promoting the county’s food and drink, featured more than 70 stalls in Oakham Castle, the castle grounds Victoria Hall and High Street.

And while the weather wasn’t great, the atmosphere was, with the streets doing a roaring trade throughout the day.

Carolyn Acton-Reed, the town centre manager employed by the town partnership, was responsible for co-ordinating the event. She said: “It was a really good day and it was great to see the town busy with so many people enjoying the day.

“We had more than 70 stalls with many reporting they had sold out, which is fantastic.

“The feedback from the public and stallholders was fantastic and we have been asked to organise another food and drink festival, on top of the event we are running in October, at the end of June.”