A group representing the patients of two GP surgeries have received 2,500 responses to the closure of one of them.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford Patient Participation Group has helped co-ordinate the gathering of people's views on the proposed closure of St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road.

St Mary's is one of two Stamford surgeries operated by Lakeside Healthcare. The other is the Sheepmarket Surgery, based at the hospital site off Ryhall Road.