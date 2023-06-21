A swarm of bees is on the lookout for a new home in the Deepings.

Beekeeper Stuart Le Sage opened his door this morning to find hundreds of his insects had left their hive.

Up to 2,000 bees were huddled at the top of a tree in his garden in Deeping St James.

Colony of western honey bees full frame close up as background

Stuart set about making a case to try to recapture them but within a couple of hours they had vanished. He said: “The scout bees will be looking for their next place to live.

“It looked like quite a small cluster but there could be about 2,000 bees in it.”

Anyone who spots the bees is asked to get in touch with Stuart, who might be able to capture them if they’ve settled low down. He can be contacted on 07802 728667.

Stuart added: “They’re very docile when they’re in a cluster – they just want a new home.”