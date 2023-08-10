Wilko has gone into administration, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The retailer filed a notice of intention (NOI) to appoint administrators at the High Court last Thursday (August 3).

It followed discussions by Wilko over potential store closures to cut costs.

Stamford Wilko

The company had managed to secure a £40million lifeline from Homebase owner Hilco earlier this year.

The move puts the retailer’s 400 stores at risk of closure, including those in Stamford High Street and Westgate, Oakham.

Wilko, founded in 1930, has headquarters in Worksop and sells a wide range of household products, home and garden essentials, DIY tools, kitchenware, cleaning supplies, pet care products, toys, and more.

Oakham Wilko. Photo: Google Maps

It is reported home deliveries were suspended by the 93-year-old business yesterday (Wednesday, August 9) as it attempted to avoid collapse.

The appointment of an administrator hands over the control of the company and protects it from legal action by creditors.

The administrator will attempt to prevent the company from going into liquidation.