A day-long operation cracked down on illegal waste and uncovered thousands of tyres being stored illegally.

The Environment Agency, Lincolnshire Police, South Kesteven Council, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs joined forces for Operation Clean Sweep.

It saw the disruption of illegal waste activities, and gathered intelligence and evidence to support future enforcement action.

Partners issued four fixed penalty notices of up to £300 each to unlicensed waste carriers, with further enforcement notices issued by Lincolnshire Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

A fixed penalty notice was issued by South Kesteven district Council with follow up enquiries made by the Environment Agency on vehicles transporting hazardous waste.

Vehicles illegally carrying hazardous waste, scrap metal, white goods, green waste and old vehicles were also stopped, and three follow-up enquiries are being made.

The Environment Agency also visited waste sites suspected to be operating illegally or in breach of their permits. One site was storing thousands of tyres illegally and has now been instructed to stop all activities.

Stuart Hoyle, waste crime engagement specialist for the Environment Agency in Lincolnshire, said: “Waste crime undermines legitimate business, can cause harm to the environment and misery for local people.

“We are continuing to work with our enforcement partners in pursuing those committing illegal waste activities. We remain committed to preventing and disrupting fly-tipping, large scale waste dumping and the closure of illegal waste sites.

"We urge anyone with information about waste crime to contact our hotline 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner, said: “Keeping our countryside and villages clean and free from illegal dumped waste is a critical part of ensuring our communities and residents feel safe and that is why I am keen to support work in this area.

“In addition those individuals and groups involved in illegal waste disposal are often involved in a wide range of other criminal activity and it is important that we seek out and punish those involved.

“The work done by partners in South Kesteven is an example of how, working together, we can make a difference.”

Operation Clean Sweep has previously been carried out in three other Lincolnshire district council areas part of the Let’s Scrap Fly-Tipping campaign.

To avoid fines, the Environment Agency is advising members of the public that when disposing of their rubbish using waste carriers to follow the Scrap code, meaning:

