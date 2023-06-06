Home   News   Article

Race for Life at Burghley Park raises £105,000 for Cancer Research UK

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 06:00, 06 June 2023

Runners and walkers raised more than £105,000 for cancer research by taking part in Race for Life.

The event returned to Burghley Park in Stamford on Sunday (June 4) where 2,266 people tackled the course.

Hundreds of supporters lined the route to cheer them on as they took on a 3km, 5km or 10km route. There was also a Pretty Muddy option, with competitors completing a series of obstacles along the way including cargo nets, space hoppers and mud tunnels.

Race for Life returned to Burghley Park. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Events manager for Cancer Research UK, Natalie Corbett, said: “It’s always an amazing sight to see the grounds of Burghley House awash with Race for Life pink and this year 2,266 people made sure it was a truly unforgettable experience, full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter.

“I’m so proud to say their efforts for people who are living with or have survived cancer, or in honour of loved ones lost to the disease, raised a phenomenal £105,000 and counting.”

Members of Wildcats Theatre School led warm ups on the main stage before people set off on the course, which took runners through the parkland and across the Lion Bridge.

Evelyn Percival, Yasmin Gardener, Isla Gardener and Lexi Bellairg. Photo: Chris Lowndes
This year marked the 30th anniversary of Race for Life.

Natalie added: “Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible. Funds raised, whether it’s £10 or £100, enable scientists to find new ways of preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer – helping to save more lives.”

Louise and Pip Wylkes. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Race for Life 2023
The Slimming World team. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Team Tesco ready for action. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Fundraisers from St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford get ready for Race for Life. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Race for Life 2023
Caz Dolby led the warm ups with Noah and Gemma Alcoran. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Chloe and Ellie Arlington. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Team “Those were the days my friends” get ready to race. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Fundraisers from the Cutting Company. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Rich, Sarah and Elsie Mence with Ann Hunter. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The event raises money for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Chris Lowndes
People took their dogs to join in. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Crowds gather at Race for Life. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Fundraisers took part in a series of Race for Life events at Burghley Park in aid of Cancer Research UK. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Team Suzi set off. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Fundraisers took part in a series of Race for Life events at Burghley Park. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Fundraisers took part in Race for Life events at Burghley Park in aid of Cancer Research UK. Photo: Chris Lowndes
