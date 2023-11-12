A town fell silent earlier today (Sunday, November 12) to remember those who gave their lives for the freedom of others.

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Stamford began with veterans, current members of the British Armed Forces and cadets marching to the war memorial in Broad Street, led by town band Stamford Brass.

Personnel from the 1st Military Dogs Regiment, based at North Luffenham, and RAF Wittering were joined by the ex-services detachment and cadets from Stamford Welland Academy, Stamford Endowed Schools and the 2071 Stamford Royal Air Force Air cadets.

Organisations including the fire and rescue service and the scouts and guides were also represented.

Military and civic leaders lined the balcony of Browne’s Hospital, with Miranda and Orlando Rock, of Burghley House, joining them.