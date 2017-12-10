Thousands wing it to Angel Fair at Elton Hall

More than 2,000 Christmas shoppers visited Elton Hall near Peterborough last week for the 2018 Angel Fair in aid of three local charities.

Organised by Lady Victoria Leatham, the second annual high-end shopping event was raising money for the local branches of the British Heart Foundation, the Rural Agricultural Benevolent Institution and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Despite increased costs this year, the event still raised thousands of pounds for the charities, with the raffle alone raising £2,000.

Lady Victoria said: “We had some truly wonderful prizes which were very generously donated by local businesses and our stall-holders, some of whom had travelled from various corners of the world to attend the event.

“The fair was founded to replace the much missed Irnham Winter Fair which always raised an enormous amount of awareness for charity.”

Among the international sellers were also several from the Rutland and Stamford area, including The Lotus Bakery, Stamford Heavenly Chocolates and Brockleby’s.

The George Hotel in Stamford was once again one of the main sponsors of the fair, as was BGL Group, Remark Group, Land Rover and Duncan and Toplis.

Lady Victoria added: “We really could not do it without the continued support of some of the incredibly generous local businesses who supported us this year and last.”