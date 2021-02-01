Break in at Stamford Endowed Schools as youths spotted on science block roof
Published: 11:00, 01 February 2021
| Updated: 12:38, 01 February 2021
Three people broke into a school during the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning and were spotted climbing on the building's roof.
Police were called to Stamford Endowed Schools' science block off Brazenose Lane at about 2.10am after neighbours were woken by unusual noises coming from the building.
One witness said the three intruders looked like youths, and that they were concerned about them being on the roof in case they fell.