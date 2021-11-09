Home   News   Article

Crash on A6121 Bourne Road, Essendine

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:11, 09 November 2021
 | Updated: 11:06, 09 November 2021

A village road has been closed following a three-car crash.

The accident happened in A6121 Bourne Road in Essendine this morning (November 9) and is causing heavy traffic.

The road has been closed from High Street to Manor Farm Lane, which is affecting traffic between Bourne and Stamford.

Police road closure stock image
Delaine Buses has posted on social media that its Stamford North Street to Bourne service will be unable to call at Stamford Ryhall Road, Ryhall, Essendine, Carlby, Witham crossroads and Toft due to the accident.

