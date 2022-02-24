Three new routes are being mapped out for cyclists and walkers.

A shared cycleway and path looks set to run from the south-east side of Stamford - the Barnack Road approach - into the town centre, a second from the north-west edge into town, and a third spanning the north side of the town, providing a link lying between Casterton Road and Ryhall Road.

Exact details of the routes and how they will be marked out for cyclists and other users have yet to be released by Lincolnshire County Council, which has them in its so far unpublished Stamford Cycling and Walking Network Plan.