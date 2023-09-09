Three businesses will fight it out to be named Independent Retailer of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards 2023.

Lambert’s of Stamford, The House of Anna Couture and Taylor’s Tourers, based in Great Casterton, are all shortlisted in the category and will find out during a ceremony at Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday, September 15, if they have been named the winner.

Steve and Sally Lambert opened Lambert’s in Cheyne Lane in Stamford in 2016 after working in the hospitality sector for nearly 30 years. The deli and coffee house was born from a passion for great food and service.

The sponsors of the Mercury Business Awards 2023

Steve said: “We are all so excited to be shortlisted. It is so nice to have been recognised for all the hard work and effort that the whole team put in to make Lambert’s what it is.”

“Since opening in 2016 we have had great support and positivity from so many people and other local businesses.”

“I will be bringing my wife who has been an amazing support, my parents and the team to the award ceremony.”

Anna-Maria D-Amato runs The House of Anna Couture, which comprises of a boutique in St Mary’s Street and a bridal shop in High Street St Martin’s.

Anna said: “To be recognised as a finalist in the Independent Retailer of the Year category for the Mercury Business Awards, is both an honour and great privilege. I am deeply appreciative.

“Heart, soul and a business mind keeps me progressive in order to offer beautiful attire and accessories to women, and designing unique bridal wear, as well as using tailoring skills to alter and repair clothing for men, women and children.

“Together both businesses serve to style and give confidence to many women who walk through our doors, and often form good friendships and rapour, it is some of these women who now work with me in my business, that I am bringing with me to the ceremony. “

Taylor’s Tourers is a caravan dealership based in Great Casterton and was set up by Scott Taylor about four years ago.

Customers impressed with his attention to detail nominated the business and Scott was surprised to be shortlisted, having never considered entering himself.

“It’s really nice to hear that our customers appreciate what we do,” Scott said. “When I found out we’d been shortlisted, I felt quite emotional. It was a lot to take in. I’m looking forward to the awards although I do feel a bit nervous.”

Independent Retailer of the Year is one of 10 categories in the Mercury Business Awards, sponsored by Upp.

