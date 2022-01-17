Three people have died following a three-car crash near Stamford.

The incident happened at just before 1am yesterday morning (January 16) on the A1 northbound at Wothorpe.

The crash involved a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.

Police stock image

Three men aged 34, 25 and 38 died of their injuries at the scene and two people were taken to hospital where they remain with serious injuries.

Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch.

Contact the force via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 24 of January 16.