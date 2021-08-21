Three social enterprises are battling it out for a Mercury Business Award.

MindSpace Stamford, Evergreen Care Trust and the Stamford Anti-Racism Group have been named as the finalists in the Best Social Enterprise category at the Mercury Business Awards 2021.

Members of the Stamford Anti-Racism Group have been left thrilled by the news that it has made the final, having only been established for just over a year.

Mercury Business Awards

The group was set up last year to make Stamford an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone, and eradicate racism in all its forms.

Yvette Diaz-Munoz of Stamford Anti-Racism Group said: "We are really excited about it because in the past year the group has done absolutely loads in a short space of time.

"What started out as a demonstration turned into people coming up to me and the chairman, Louise Thomson, asking 'what's next?' There wasn't a next, it was just a spontaneous thing and we created a Facebook group."

Stamford Anti-Racism Group's chairman, Louise Thomson

Since then, the group has launched a Stamford World Cookbook to help fund Stamford Diversity Festival, which is set to take place on the Recreation Ground on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Stamford Anti-Racism Group also took part in the Festival of Social Justice, as well as helping to educate pupils in school and maintaining a presence on social media.

"We are really excited to have some recognition," said Yvette.

"It is fantastic to be in that category with Evergreen Care Trust and MindSpace, which are both really established and have been going a lot longer."

Volunteer team lead and the volunteer leads

Evergreen Care Trust, which supports older people in the Stamford area also impressed the judges, gaining it a place in the finals.

Su Fletcher, volunteer services team leader, said: "It is quite an accolade.

"We are still coming out of covid and reopening our voluntary services so to be short-listed for the award sort of spurs us on."

Julie Mair with Evergreen Care Trust office staff

Evergreen Care Trust offers home support, assistive equipment, lunch clubs and befriending to people who need it, and the charity is made up of staff and volunteers.

"Everyone is very positive and uplifted by the news," said Su.

"They work incredibly hard putting everything in place with voluntary work and helping people.

"It's nice to get some external recognition from the Stamford town."

The Evergreen Care Trust Team

Su and Julie Mair, registered care manager, look forward to attending the awards ceremony at Greetham Valley.

MindSpace Stamford is hoping to win the Best Social Enterprise award again having previously gained the title in 2019.

Dr Dan Petrie of MindSpace said: "Having won the award pre-covid we are actually in a really different position as a charity.

Dr Dan Petrie from MindSpace Stamford. Photo: Louise Goss

"We have had to do a lot of work during covid to support people with their mental health and wellbeing, and have emerged with a different perspective and role in the community.

"We are increasingly seeing ourselves support organisations and other small groups dong great things in the community."

MindSpace was set up as a community group in 2015 before becoming a charity in 2019 and moving into its own premises in Broad Street in early 2020. It is now, alongside other organisations, using its premises as a mental wellbeing hub in the town.

Dr Petrie believes being short-listed for the award will help tackle some of the stigma which still surrounds mental health.

We recently unveiled the finalists in all 10 categories for the Mercury Business Awards 2021. Over the coming

weeks, we’ll be featuring all of the finalists while our judges make their decisions. The winners will all be announced at a ceremony at Greetham Valley on Friday, October 15. To find out more e-mail: sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk.