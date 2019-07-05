The A1 is suffering from "severe delays" south of Stamford.

Cambridgeshire Police says three vehicles were involved in a collision on the northbound carriageway at Wansford.

But there were no injuries, in the incidents which were reported around 11am.

AA Roadwatch (13440281)

AA Roadwatch said one lane was blocked and traffic queued for four miles.

The AA further reported "severe delays of 32 minutes and delays increasing on Great North Road Northbound between A1(M) (Peterborough / Oundle) and A1 Great North Road (Sibson / Elton Turn Off). Average speed five mph."

Cambridgeshire Police believe the delays were connected and there had not been a futher incident.

*There has also been a crash north of Stamford, causing delays.