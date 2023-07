Three vehicles have crashed on the A1.

The A1 southbound is this morning (Monday, July 24) partially blocked from Stamford to the Pickworth turn off.

Three vehicles have crashed near Tinwell.

TRAFFIC| 0841 |GREAT NORTH ROAD| TINWELL

Due to a police incident the traffic is heavy south bound- one lane closed at this time — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) July 24, 2023

One lane has been closed resulting in heavy traffic.