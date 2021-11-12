Mums from Stamford and Barnack launch Oh My Lord Party Decor
Two friends tired of seeing party decorations go to landfill have set up a business in a bid to combat the issue.
Claire Smith from Stamford and Amy Lord from Barnack launched Oh My Lord Party Decor in September offering set ups for special occasions, such as birthdays.
The pair has a strong belief of not using single-use plastic, so instead, handcraft items, making some things from recycled materials.