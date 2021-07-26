There are more thunderstorms on the way after the UK was battered with almost a month’s worth of rain in a day.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms and rain in England and Scotland possibly causing more flooding and transport disruption.

The warning covers Stamford, Oakham and Bourne.

Stamford will see a high temperature of 23C on Tuesday. Rain is most likely between 12pm and 8pm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms (49591455)

Bourne will experience a high of 23C on Tuesday and the worst of the stormy weather at about 3pm as will Oakham, although it will be around 22C.

Across the area, Wednesday will be slightly cooler with rain forecast in the afternoon and the Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remaining in place.

Motorists are advised to take extra care in stormy weather

The new warnings come as homes, roads and Tube stations were flooded in the south of England, with a flooded hospital cancelling all surgery and outpatient appointments on Monday due to the heavy rain.

The basement at Whipps Cross Hospital in east London was flooded, causing damage to the electrical system and a loss of power. A major incident was called across Barts Health NHS Trust, with staff moving around 100 inpatients from affected wards, including to other hospitals within the Barts Health group.

The wettest part of the country on Sunday was St James’s Park in London, where 41.8mm of rain fell.