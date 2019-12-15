Home   News   Article

Thurlby Community Primary School is taking 'effective action' to remove 'serious weaknesses' says Ofsted

By Darren Greenwood
-
darren.greenwood@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 15 December 2019

Thurlby Community Primary School is taking ‘effective action’ to remove its ‘serious weaknesses’ designation.

A year ago, Ofsted inspectors said the school had ‘serious weaknesses’ as it branded it ‘inadequate’.

Since then, the school started the conversion process to be an academy and has been run by the Keystone Adademy trust since January- when a new executive headteacher and head of school were appointed.

Read more
BourneEducationStamford

More by this author

Darren Greenwood
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE