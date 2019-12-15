Thurlby Community Primary School is taking 'effective action' to remove 'serious weaknesses' says Ofsted
Published: 12:00, 15 December 2019
Thurlby Community Primary School is taking ‘effective action’ to remove its ‘serious weaknesses’ designation.
A year ago, Ofsted inspectors said the school had ‘serious weaknesses’ as it branded it ‘inadequate’.
Since then, the school started the conversion process to be an academy and has been run by the Keystone Adademy trust since January- when a new executive headteacher and head of school were appointed.
Darren Greenwood