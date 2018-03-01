Thursday update – snow continues to bring chaos to Stamford, Bourne

Snow continues to bring chaos to the region, with schools closed and many roads ‘unpassable’.

Lincolnshire Police has declared the suitation as ‘critical’ after dealing with a large number of road accidents since 05:30am and has a ‘constant array of calls coming in’.

Ch Insp Phil Baker said: “Overnight we’ve experienced more snow falls but that has been compounded by the winds that has most definitely brought drifting snow and it’s closed most of the major arterial routes around Lincolnshire. I am applealing for people to only dial 999 for emergency situations.

Rail services are still running, though travellers are being warned to expect delays.