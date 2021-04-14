Ticket machines raided at Wharf Road and Scotgate car parks in Stamford
Published: 12:23, 14 April 2021
| Updated: 15:29, 14 April 2021
Two ticket machines were 'attacked' by thieves at car parks in Stamford.
The South Kesteven District Council machines at Wharf Road and Scotgate car parks were raided at about 9pm on Wednesday last week (April 7).
Witnesses to either crime should call police on 101 referencing incident 339 of April 7.
Council CCTV footage has also captured images of the people involved.
The cash boxes of seven machines in Stamford were emptied in October, with thieves making off with thousands of pounds. Read more.