Two ticket machines were 'attacked' by thieves at car parks in Stamford.

The South Kesteven District Council machines at Wharf Road and Scotgate car parks were raided at about 9pm on Wednesday last week (April 7).

Witnesses to either crime should call police on 101 referencing incident 339 of April 7.

Ticket machines at Wharf Road car park were raided

Council CCTV footage has also captured images of the people involved.

The cash boxes of seven machines in Stamford were emptied in October, with thieves making off with thousands of pounds.