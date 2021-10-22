Tickets on sale for Evergreen Care Trust's Christmas Cracker raffle
People seeking early gifts can buy tickets to a cracking Christmas raffle.
Evergreen Care Trust, a charity which provides care and support to elderly and vulnerable people living in and around Stamford, is offering 25 prizes during December.
Each day for 25 days a winner will be announced, with lucky ticket-holders in with the chance of scooping one of the gifts
These include Christmas hampers from King's Cliffe Bakery and Waitrose, a £100 voucher to spend in The King's Head, family tickets to Burghley House and Rockingham Castle, plus vouchers for clothing, accessories, nails, furniture and more.
Star prize to be announced on Christmas day is a Swiss-made watch from Dawsons of Stamford, which has a value of £295.
Each ticket offers 25 chances to win. To purchase tickets, priced £1 each, visit www.evergreencare.org.uk
Money raised through the raffle will support the Evergreen Care Trust's work in the Stamford area.
The full list of prizes is:
Burghley House - family admission ticket to Burghley House & Gardens
Bombay Cottage - £50 voucher
Alltech - drinks bundle
Sophie Alport - £100 voucher
Adnams - a six-bottle Brew Box & bottle of Adnams fizz
Broadstreet Practice - £100 voucher
Tallington Care Home - luxury hamper
Colourbank Carpets - £50 voucher
Greetham Valley - four-ball golfing voucher
Grasmere Butchers - £20 voucher
Cell Regeneration Ltd (MBST UK) - Luxe wellbeing hamper
Marcia May - £30 voucher
Rockingham Castle - family ticket
UK Nails Stamford - £20 voucher for gel polish
Waitrose - £45 hamper
Rhinos Gym - one-month gym membership
Nook Furniture Co Ltd - £30 voucher
Bourne Photography Studio - mini photography session
Cosy Club - £40 Gift Voucher
Stamford Flowers - potted Christmas plant
Burghley House - family admission ticket to Burghley House & Gardens
Energy Clothing Stamford - £20 voucher
Kings Cliffe Bakery - £30 Christmas hamper
Sowden Wallis - £100 Kings Head voucher
Dawsons Of Stamford - Ladies' Guest Collection Swiss-made watch value £295