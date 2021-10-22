People seeking early gifts can buy tickets to a cracking Christmas raffle.

Evergreen Care Trust, a charity which provides care and support to elderly and vulnerable people living in and around Stamford, is offering 25 prizes during December.

Each day for 25 days a winner will be announced, with lucky ticket-holders in with the chance of scooping one of the gifts

Evergreen Care Trust is holding the Christmas Cracker raffle

These include Christmas hampers from King's Cliffe Bakery and Waitrose, a £100 voucher to spend in The King's Head, family tickets to Burghley House and Rockingham Castle, plus vouchers for clothing, accessories, nails, furniture and more.

Star prize to be announced on Christmas day is a Swiss-made watch from Dawsons of Stamford, which has a value of £295.

Each ticket offers 25 chances to win. To purchase tickets, priced £1 each, visit www.evergreencare.org.uk

Evergreen Care Trust is holding the Christmas Cracker raffle

Money raised through the raffle will support the Evergreen Care Trust's work in the Stamford area.

The full list of prizes is:

Burghley House - family admission ticket to Burghley House & Gardens

Bombay Cottage - £50 voucher

Alltech - drinks bundle

Sophie Alport - £100 voucher

Adnams - a six-bottle Brew Box & bottle of Adnams fizz

Broadstreet Practice - £100 voucher

Tallington Care Home - luxury hamper

Colourbank Carpets - £50 voucher

Greetham Valley - four-ball golfing voucher

Grasmere Butchers - £20 voucher

Cell Regeneration Ltd (MBST UK) - Luxe wellbeing hamper

Marcia May - £30 voucher

Rockingham Castle - family ticket

UK Nails Stamford - £20 voucher for gel polish

Waitrose - £45 hamper

Rhinos Gym - one-month gym membership

Nook Furniture Co Ltd - £30 voucher

Bourne Photography Studio - mini photography session

Cosy Club - £40 Gift Voucher

Stamford Flowers - potted Christmas plant

Burghley House - family admission ticket to Burghley House & Gardens

Energy Clothing Stamford - £20 voucher

Kings Cliffe Bakery - £30 Christmas hamper

Sowden Wallis - £100 Kings Head voucher

Dawsons Of Stamford - Ladies' Guest Collection Swiss-made watch value £295