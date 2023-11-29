Tickets on sale for Evergreen Care Trust in Stamford’s Christmas Cracker raffle
Published: 16:00, 29 November 2023
People seeking an alternative to an advent calendar can buy tickets for a 25-day Christmas raffle.
Evergreen Care Trust, a charity which provides care and support to elderly and vulnerable people living in and around Stamford, is offering 25 prizes during December.
Each day a winner will be announced.
Prizes include Christmas hampers, family entry tickets to both Burghley House and Rockingham Castle, vouchers for John Lewis, afternoon tea at The George and a private tower tour for eight at Peterborough Cathedral.
For a full list of prizes or to buy tickets visit www.evergreencare.org.uk.
Or call Evergreen on 01780 765900.