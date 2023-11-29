People seeking an alternative to an advent calendar can buy tickets for a 25-day Christmas raffle.

Evergreen Care Trust, a charity which provides care and support to elderly and vulnerable people living in and around Stamford, is offering 25 prizes during December.

Each day a winner will be announced.

Evergreen Christmas cracker raffle

Prizes include Christmas hampers, family entry tickets to both Burghley House and Rockingham Castle, vouchers for John Lewis, afternoon tea at The George and a private tower tour for eight at Peterborough Cathedral.

For a full list of prizes or to buy tickets visit www.evergreencare.org.uk.

Or call Evergreen on 01780 765900.