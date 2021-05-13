People who want an event to look forward to can book tickets for the Evergreen Anniversary Ball.

The special evening, which celebrates 15 years of the Stamford-based charity and will help support its work, is taking place at Greetham Valley Golf Club on October 9.

Tickets cost £55 each and include a three-course meal. They can be purchased online at www.evergreencare.org.uk/upcoming-events or call 01780 765900.