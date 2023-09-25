People can buy tickets to a Christmas concert featuring a talented all-women choir.

The Rutland Ladies’ Choir will perform ‘A Celebration of Christmas’ at Uppingham School Memorial Hall on Saturday, December 16, from 6.30pm. Snippets from last year’s concert can be watched here.

Tickets for adults £12 and children’s £6 from https://tinyurl.com/RutlandLadiesChoir2023

The Rutland Ladies' Choir 2022 Christmas concert was a huge success, which they are looking to repeat this year

The Rutland Ladies’ Choir was founded in February 2022, after choirs had been silenced by covid for many months.

Andrew Kennedy, director of music at Uppingham School and operatic tenor, and his wife Anna, a senior psychotherapist, created the choir to promote and encourage positive mental health with music and song.

Singing a contemporary genre including West End and Broadway songs, the Rutland Ladies’ Choir rehearse weekly towards their concerts.