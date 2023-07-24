Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Chef Mark Andrews to hold wild dining experience at Burghley Park

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 24 July 2023

A ‘wild dining’ experience will take place in Burghley Park.

Mark Andrews, a chef who hunts and gathers his own food, is hosting a five-course tasting menu in the grounds of the stately home near Stamford.

He will use open-fire cooking techniques and foraged ingredients.

Burghley House
Burghley House

A signature wild cocktail will be served on arrival followed by wines paired to each dish.

Tickets cost £180 per person and can be booked on Burghley House’s website for Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18. The Saturday night session is fully booked.

Human Interest Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE