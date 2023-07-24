A ‘wild dining’ experience will take place in Burghley Park.

Mark Andrews, a chef who hunts and gathers his own food, is hosting a five-course tasting menu in the grounds of the stately home near Stamford.

He will use open-fire cooking techniques and foraged ingredients.

Burghley House

A signature wild cocktail will be served on arrival followed by wines paired to each dish.

Tickets cost £180 per person and can be booked on Burghley House’s website for Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18. The Saturday night session is fully booked.