Chef Mark Andrews to hold wild dining experience at Burghley Park
Published: 16:00, 24 July 2023
A ‘wild dining’ experience will take place in Burghley Park.
Mark Andrews, a chef who hunts and gathers his own food, is hosting a five-course tasting menu in the grounds of the stately home near Stamford.
He will use open-fire cooking techniques and foraged ingredients.
A signature wild cocktail will be served on arrival followed by wines paired to each dish.
Tickets cost £180 per person and can be booked on Burghley House’s website for Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18. The Saturday night session is fully booked.